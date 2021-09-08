Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $470,000 in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,924 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,073,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATH opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

