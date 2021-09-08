Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $550,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,670,000 after buying an additional 240,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 45.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 86.5% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.