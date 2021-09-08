Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

