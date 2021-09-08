Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 552 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AES opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.