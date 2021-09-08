BetterBetting (BETR) Trading 43,024.5% Higher This Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.87 or 0.00728889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00043446 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

