BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,111.50 ($27.59) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,243.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,196.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The firm has a market cap of £106.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

