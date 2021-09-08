BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

BBL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

NYSE BBL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $12,142,000. Invst LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

