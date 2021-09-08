BiFi (BIFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.74 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $336,071.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00080095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00021935 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00360959 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

