BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 11.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,735,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $144,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,483 shares of company stock valued at $46,686,818 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIGC opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $110.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

