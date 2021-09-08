BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.92 and last traded at $58.03. 27,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 720,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -87.76.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,714,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 695,483 shares of company stock worth $46,686,818 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 20.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after buying an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after buying an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

