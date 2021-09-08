Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Waters by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $426.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.19. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $424.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

