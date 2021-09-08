Binemon (BIN) Achieves Market Cap of $19.01 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Binemon has a market capitalization of $19.01 million and $7.42 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00128160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00177856 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.70 or 0.07173101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,534.02 or 1.00127079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00738362 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 997,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

