Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow Sells 6,871 Shares

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brenda S. Furlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $514.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $521.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

