Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 327.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $327.24 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price target (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

