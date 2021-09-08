Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $116,714.89 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

