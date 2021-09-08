Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Volume Tops $29.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $29.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00291739 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00144327 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00168329 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

