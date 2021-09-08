BitMax Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00145391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00734991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042728 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.