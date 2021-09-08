BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $924.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $901.26 and its 200-day moving average is $839.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

