BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,230.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and last traded at GBX 2,224.99 ($29.07), with a volume of 4414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,220 ($29.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,060.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,930.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

