Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $84,077.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $84,077.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00004334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00147516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.44 or 0.00731974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00043221 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

