Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $415,807.85

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $415,807.85 and approximately $5,132.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00148486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.11 or 0.00725107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043234 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

