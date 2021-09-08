Blockstack Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00377869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00155994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043993 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.