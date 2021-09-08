Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Hits $3.03 on Exchanges (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00006413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $115.11 million and $111,328.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.91 or 0.00745050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

