Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,007.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,007 ($13.16) and last traded at GBX 983 ($12.84), with a volume of 15101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 984.50 ($12.86).

BOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 911.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 848.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 54.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

About Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.