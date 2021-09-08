Boku’s (BOKU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

BOKU opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.05. The company has a market cap of £613.51 million and a PE ratio of -41.50. Boku has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

