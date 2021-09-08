Boku’s (BOKU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.
BOKU opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.05. The company has a market cap of £613.51 million and a PE ratio of -41.50. Boku has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.
Boku Company Profile
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.