Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.75. 3,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 227,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $642.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

