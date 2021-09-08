Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Bonhill Group has a one year low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Jon Kempster bought 68,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

