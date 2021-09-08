Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $115,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $15.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,323.41. 3,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,287.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.