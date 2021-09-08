Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $158,168.51 and $65,620.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00005728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00187712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.73 or 0.07234640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.07 or 0.99949428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.00900060 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

