Bottos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $104,529.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $868,275.48 and approximately $104,529.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00150098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00733648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.