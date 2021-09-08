Bp Plc Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.56. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

