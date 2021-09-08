Bp Plc Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bp Plc cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.65. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

