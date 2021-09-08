Bp Plc Has $1.51 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

