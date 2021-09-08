Bp Plc Sells 3,296 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.