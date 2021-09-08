Bradley Lim Chhay Purchases 400 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RICK opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,577,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 393.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 64,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

