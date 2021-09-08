BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Insider Peter van der Made Sells 1,706,685 Shares

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) insider Peter van der Made sold 1,706,685 shares of BrainChip stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.35), for a total transaction of A$834,568.97 ($596,120.69).

Peter van der Made also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BrainChip alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Peter van der Made sold 2,729,053 shares of BrainChip stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36), for a total transaction of A$1,389,087.98 ($992,205.70).

On Friday, June 25th, Peter van der Made sold 2,570,947 shares of BrainChip stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.39), for a total transaction of A$1,390,882.33 ($993,487.38).

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor; and Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide a ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.