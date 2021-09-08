Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

