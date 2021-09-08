Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $104.43. 38,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,388. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65.

