Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.37. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

