Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $309,731,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,962,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,686,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,781,000 after acquiring an additional 683,840 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

