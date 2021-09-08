Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.

