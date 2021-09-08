Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 738 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $341.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.66. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

