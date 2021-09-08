Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after buying an additional 1,059,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $118.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

