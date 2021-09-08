Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,094 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,158 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.