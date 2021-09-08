Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

EL stock opened at $337.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.