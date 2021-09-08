Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

IVW opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

