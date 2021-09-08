Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

