Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Raised by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 326,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

