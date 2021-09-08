Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.94. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 317.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 124.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

