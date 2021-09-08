Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Several research firms have commented on LBAI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

LBAI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,477. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $839.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 277,139 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

